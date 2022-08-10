CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%.

CBAT opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. CBAK Energy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,995 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

