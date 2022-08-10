CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Down 4.6 %
CBAT opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. CBAK Energy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.84.
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
