CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider June Aitken Acquires 372 Shares

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) insider June Aitken acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £554.28 ($669.74).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

CCJI stock traded up GBX 2.06 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 146.56 ($1.77). The stock had a trading volume of 76,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,890.00. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 130.50 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 164 ($1.98).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

