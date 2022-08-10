CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $1,134,598.26 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CCCS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
