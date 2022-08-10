Ccore (CCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $85.00

Ccore (CCO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $6,837.18 and $85.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,434.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00131132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063752 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.