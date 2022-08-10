Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. On average, analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLBT opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

