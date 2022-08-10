Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Celsius Stock Up 9.9 %

Celsius stock traded up $9.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,268. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock worth $18,158,440. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $93,034,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 166,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

