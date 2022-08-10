Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 242.2% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Celyad Oncology Price Performance
CYAD stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,394. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile
