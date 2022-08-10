Centaur Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,027.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $449,204.57 and approximately $1,027.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,894.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00130912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.