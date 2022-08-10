Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Down 19.6%

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) dropped 19.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.43. Approximately 576,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 621,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.52.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

