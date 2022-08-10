Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 168,174 shares.The stock last traded at $4.03 and had previously closed at $3.88.

Central Puerto Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.17 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

