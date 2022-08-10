Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 117 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.75 ($1.40).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,920.96 ($2,321.12). In related news, insider Heidi Mottram acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,920.96 ($2,321.12). Insiders purchased 16,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,432 over the last quarter.

CNA opened at GBX 82.98 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.04. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.24 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

