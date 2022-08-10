Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 11.1% Following Strong Earnings

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares rose 11.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 32,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,141,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.
The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
The company has a market cap of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
