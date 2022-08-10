Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 11.1% Following Strong Earnings

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares rose 11.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 32,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,141,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 98,778 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after buying an additional 813,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,130,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,795 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

