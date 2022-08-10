Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.98 million. Certara also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS.

Certara Stock Performance

Certara stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. 30,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,539. Certara has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

Several analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Certara by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 102,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.