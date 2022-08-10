Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading Down 2.9%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 14,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,806,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Cerus Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $901.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Cerus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 520,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 65,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cerus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 214,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

