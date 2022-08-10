CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

CEVA Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. CEVA has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $749.03 million, a P/E ratio of 322.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 204,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 32,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth $4,396,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

