CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFS. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $3,476,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFS remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

