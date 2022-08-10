C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.57

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.57 and traded as low as $48.65. C&F Financial shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 9,627 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.43.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.