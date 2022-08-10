CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CF. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

NYSE CF opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

