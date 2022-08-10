Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.32. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 24,531 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.