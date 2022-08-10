Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,231 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 2.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $85,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.98. 10,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,086. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

