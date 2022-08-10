Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLDT. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $634.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

