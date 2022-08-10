Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Short Interest Update

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Chavant Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAY. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

