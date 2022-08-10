Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Reduced by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.38. 115,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $150.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

