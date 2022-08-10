Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CPK opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $117.43 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth $244,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

