ChessCoin Trading Down 11.8% This Week (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $77.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,595.84 or 4.19999998 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

