Chester Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Chester Bancorp Stock Down 100.0 %

Chester Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.67.

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Read More

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.