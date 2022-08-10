Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 68,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.1% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.46. 59,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

