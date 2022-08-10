Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

