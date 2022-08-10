Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 171,059 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 39.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,677 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 171,059 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $36,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $237,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,049,000 after buying an additional 2,952,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 77.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,627,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,940,000 after buying an additional 1,586,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,847,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $68,086,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 303,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $67.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

