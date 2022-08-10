Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 96,701 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,701 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 3.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $88,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,959. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

