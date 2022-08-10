Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $19.24 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $89.02. 183,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,046,024. The firm has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

