Cidel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,388 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

MDLZ traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,088. The stock has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.