Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,215 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 357.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,612. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.