Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 122,838 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 1.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of TELUS worth $49,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 81,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 100.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TU. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

