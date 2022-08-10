Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Colliers International Group worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $124.43. 3,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $158.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

