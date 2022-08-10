Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 154,267 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 154,267 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 2.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $67,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

CNQ traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. 148,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

