Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,130 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,130 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sun Life Financial worth $33,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 520,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. 29,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,492. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

