Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE TSM traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.