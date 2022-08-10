CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) dropped 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 1,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 190,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

CINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

