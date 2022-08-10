Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.
Cineplex Stock Up 3.5 %
Cineplex stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.43. 252,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.37. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
