Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Cineplex stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.43. 252,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.37. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.30 million. Analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

