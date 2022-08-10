Citigroup Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $157.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.50. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.86.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,774,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $895,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $337,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,423,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

