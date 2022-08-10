Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) were up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 681,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,493,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

