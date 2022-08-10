Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) were up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 681,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,493,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
