Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.43 Per Share

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance
Shares of Civitas Social Housing stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.50 ($1.02). 1,140,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.96. The firm has a market cap of £516.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.86. Civitas Social Housing has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.20 ($1.44).
Civitas Social Housing Company Profile
Read More
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.