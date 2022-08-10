Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.43 Per Share

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance

Shares of Civitas Social Housing stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.50 ($1.02). 1,140,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.96. The firm has a market cap of £516.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.86. Civitas Social Housing has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.20 ($1.44).

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.