Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Clarivate Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,070. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.82. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $26.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,162.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 239,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

