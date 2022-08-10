CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT Raised to $12.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.70% from the stock’s current price.

CLSK has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CleanSpark Trading Up 12.6 %

CleanSpark stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $217.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 4.43. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 166.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $51,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

