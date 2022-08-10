Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) COO John P. Hill Sells 16,289 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CLFD traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.62. 533,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,608. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

