Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 183,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,241. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

