Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Clipper Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -223.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Price Performance

CLPR stock remained flat at $8.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 36,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,774. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clipper Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Clipper Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.