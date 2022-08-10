Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $134,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 808,586 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 681,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,770,405 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

