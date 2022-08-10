Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Update

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGGGF stock remained flat at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

